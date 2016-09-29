BRIEF-Solarworld: preliminary administrator / insolvency of affiliated companies
* PRELIMINARY ADMINISTRATOR / INSOLVENCY OF AFFILIATED COMPANIES
Sept 29 Compania Levantina de Edificacion y Obras Publicas SA :
* Says its units Sturm 2000 SL and Gerocleop SL file for voluntary arrangement with creditors
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* PRELIMINARY ADMINISTRATOR / INSOLVENCY OF AFFILIATED COMPANIES
* Update On Chapter 11 proceedings, and operational and financial information