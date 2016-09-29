Sept 29 EZO SA :

* Its unit, Recykling i Energia SA, applies to Court in Warsaw for opening rehabilitation proceedings

* The unit plans to open the rehabilitation proceedings due to the inability to early redeem series A bonds worth 36.4 million zlotys ($9.49 million)

* The early bond redemption is related to the notice received from the Polish Agency for Enterprise Development concerning a subsidy agreement termination and a demand of a grant repayment in the amount of 39.9 million zlotys Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8344 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)