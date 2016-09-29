Sept 29 Television Broadcasts Ltd

* Net proceeds of notes issue, after deducting fees, commissions and expenses, are estimated to be approximately usd495.37 million

* Group will use net proceeds to fund expansion of its digital new media business and other capital expenditures

* Co, issuer and joint lead managers entered into subscription agreement in connection with notes issue in aggregate principal amount of usd500 million