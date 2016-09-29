Sept 29 China Fibretech Ltd
* It is noted claimants have requested company to settle
compensation claims by 28 september 2016
* "highlight that resolution of abovementioned payment to
claimants was not proposed to board for voting"
* Noted that said payment was approved by Wu Xinhua and Wu
Dezhi in order to avoid further compensation and interest
claimed by claimants
* Unit informed on 29 september 2016 that payment of
compensation has been made to claimants on 28 september 2016
afternoon
* "highlight that resolution ... Above mentioned payment was
not approved during teleconference on 27 september 2016"
* "due to uncertainties surrounding these claims, trading of
company shares will continue to be suspended"
Source text (bit.ly/2da3oc9)
Further company coverage: