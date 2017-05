Sept 29 (Reuters) -

* Boeing Said Near Widebody Jet Sale To Qatar Air After F-15 deal - Bloomberg

* Qatar Airways order would be valued at upwards of $6.7 billion at catalog prices

* Qatar Airways in late-stage talks to acquire at least 30 boeing wide-body jets and would take 787 dreamliner and 777 models - Bloomberg citing sources Source text: bloom.bg/2duC08s Further company coverage: