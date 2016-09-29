Sept 29 BB&T Corp :
* BB&T announces settlement resolving FHA-insured mortgage
issues
* Settlement will have no negative effect on BB&T's
financial condition or results of operations
* Inquiry was settled for $83 million without any admission
of liability to avoid cost and uncertainty of potential
litigation
* In a related matter, BB&T is pursuing a potential recovery
of approximately $70 million
* Reached agreement with U.S. DOJ settling legacy mortgage
matters involving origination of mortgage loans insured by U.S.
Department of Housing
