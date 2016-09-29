Sept 29 Lilis Energy Inc :

* Lilis Energy announces $50 million debt facility

* Lenders under debt facility have initially committed to funding $31 million

* Debt facility provides for a three year term loan that bears interest at a fixed rate of 6.0% subject to certain conditions

* Additional remaining availability of $19 million may be funded at future dates upon approval of existing lenders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: