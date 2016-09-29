BRIEF-Solarworld: preliminary administrator / insolvency of affiliated companies
* PRELIMINARY ADMINISTRATOR / INSOLVENCY OF AFFILIATED COMPANIES
Sept 29 Lilis Energy Inc :
* Lilis Energy announces $50 million debt facility
* Lenders under debt facility have initially committed to funding $31 million
* Debt facility provides for a three year term loan that bears interest at a fixed rate of 6.0% subject to certain conditions
* Additional remaining availability of $19 million may be funded at future dates upon approval of existing lenders
* Update On Chapter 11 proceedings, and operational and financial information