Sept 29 Altagas Ltd
* Altagas North Pine Liquids separation facility receives
permit from B.C. Oil and gas commission
* North Pine Facility will handle up to 20,000 bbls/d of c5+
* Continues to develop two liquids supply lines connecting
alaska highway truck terminal to north pine facility
* Altagas expects to reach a final investment decision on
north pine facility in Q4 of 2016
* North pine facility will have capacity to process up to
20,000 bbls/d of c3+
* North pine facility and two liquids supply lines are
expected to cost approximately $190 to $210 million
* Altagas Ltd says facility is expected that North Pine
Facility will be connected to existing Altagas infrastructure in
region
* Submitted an application to BCOGC at end of August for
permitting of liquids supply lines and expects to receive
regulatory approval in Q4 of 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: