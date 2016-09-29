Sept 29 Och-ziff Capital Management Group Llc
* Ziff reaches settlements with U.S. Department Of Justice
and u.S. Securities And Exchange Commission to resolve FCPA
investigation
* Settlement clears way for Och-Ziff to continue investing
on behalf of its clients
* Ziff - penalty amount will be paid using cash on hand and
an investment of up to $400 million made by certain of firm's
partners through a perpetual preferred stock offering
* Says firm has also bolstered its system of checks and
balances by forming a business risk committee
