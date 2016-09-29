Sept 29 Threshold Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Says implementing a workforce reduction constituting approximately a quarter of the company's workforce - SEC Filing

* As a result of the workforce reduction, co estimates to record in Q4 a one-time severance-related charge about $0.9 million

* Says notified employees affected by the workforce reduction on September 29, 2016

* Says expects to complete the workforce reduction by October 7, 2016

* Threshold pharmaceuticals inc says on September 29, Stewart Kroll, COO, notified that his position would be eliminated as part of workforce reduction

* Undertaking workforce reduction to reduce expenses, preserve capital while focusing efforts on studies of Evofosfamide