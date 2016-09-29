Sept 29 Threshold Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Says implementing a workforce reduction constituting
approximately a quarter of the company's workforce - SEC Filing
* As a result of the workforce reduction, co estimates to
record in Q4 a one-time severance-related charge about $0.9
million
* Says notified employees affected by the workforce
reduction on September 29, 2016
* Says expects to complete the workforce reduction by
October 7, 2016
* Threshold pharmaceuticals inc says on September 29,
Stewart Kroll, COO, notified that his position would be
eliminated as part of workforce reduction
* Undertaking workforce reduction to reduce expenses,
preserve capital while focusing efforts on studies of
Evofosfamide
