Sept 30 Ecopetrol Sa :
* By 2020, at an average price of $50 USD/BL, estimated
production would reach 760 mboed, equivalent to a 6% growth vis
a vis 2016
* As for exploration, at least, 1.000 million barrels of
contingent resources are expected by 2020
* New 2020 plan of Ecopetrol Group modifies plan presented
in May 2015
* Plan contemplates a cash surplus of more than $4.800
million, a dividend distribution policy of about 40%
* Plan contemplates proceeds in a range of USD 700 million
to USD 1.000 million from asset divestments
