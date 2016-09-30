BRIEF-GE says it does not anticipate any change in build plan for 2017
* GE says Boeing restarted a limited number of flights in the 737 MAX flight test program
Sept 30 MagForce AG :
* Outlook for 2016 confirmed
* H1 net loss (prior year: profit) was 3.2 million euros (prior year: 0.5 million euros)
* H1 revenues and other operating income amounted to 0.7 million euros ($785,120.00) (prior year: 4.9 million euros)
* Non-GAAP net loss slightly decreased for half year by 0.1 million euros to 2.2 million euros (prior year: 2.3 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8916 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* GE says Boeing restarted a limited number of flights in the 737 MAX flight test program
NEW YORK/BOSTON, May 12 Some of the biggest U.S. mutual and hedge funds, including Daniel Loeb's Third Point and Daniel Och's Och-Ziff Capital Management, owned stakes in Snap Inc, parent of the wildly popular Snapchat messaging app, at the end of March, regulatory filings on Friday showed.