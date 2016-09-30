Sept 30 IG Group Holdings Plc
* Acquisition of dailyfx
* On an annualised basis, it is expected that addition of
dailyfx news and education-based marketing channel will add
around £5 million to ongoing operating costs
* Currently anticipated that this channel will generate a
sufficient number of incremental active clients such that it
will be earnings enhancing in IG's FY18 financial year, and will
deliver increasing value beyond.
* Has agreed, subject to final approvals, to purchase
dailyfx, a leading global news and research portal, and its
associated assets, from fxcm inc
* Deal for a total consideration of $40
* It is anticipated that transaction will complete by end of
october
* Also expected that purchase price for assets will be
amortised on a straight-line basis over 10 years
