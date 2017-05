Sept 30 Grainger Plc

* Commit to landmark build-to-rent scheme on Leeds Riverside to deliver c.250 prs homes

* Agreed to forward purchase a private rented sector for c.40m stg from YP Real Estate

* Scheme is expected to complete in 2019 and is anticipated to generate a gross yield on cost approaching 7 pct once fully let Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: