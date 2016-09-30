US STOCKS-Wall St falls, department stores keep getting pummeled
* Indexes: Dow -0.20 pct, S&P -0.23 pct, Nasdaq +0.03 pct (Updates to afternoon)
Sept 30 Pincon Spirit Ltd:
* Signs Memorandum of Understanding
* MoU for taking over Bacchus Enterprises in Ludhiana engaged in business of Indian made Indian liquor and Indian made foreign liquor Source text: (bit.ly/2dw8ACK) (Bengaluru newsroom)
