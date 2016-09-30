US STOCKS-Wall St falls, department stores keep getting pummeled
* Indexes: Dow -0.20 pct, S&P -0.23 pct, Nasdaq +0.03 pct (Updates to afternoon)
Sept 30 Petronet LNG :
* Petronet LNG clarifies on news item "French co ENGIE puts its 10% (valued around RS 2,500 cr at cmp) stake in Petronet LNG"
* Says not aware of any development about ENGIE's 10 percent stake in co
* Co alloted 75 million rupees shares to GDF International Source text: bit.ly/2diBbwx
