Sept 30 Petronet LNG :

* Petronet LNG clarifies on news item "French co ENGIE puts its 10% (valued around RS 2,500 cr at cmp) stake in Petronet LNG"

* Says not aware of any development about ENGIE's 10 percent stake in co

* Co alloted 75 million rupees shares to GDF International Source text: bit.ly/2diBbwx