Sept 30 American Hotel Income Properties Reit Lp
* Announces acquisition of four branded, select-service
hotels in Florida and Tennessee for U.S. $47.0 million
* Says investment is expected to be immediately accretive to
adjusted funds from operations per unit
* Acquisition properties will be managed for AHIP by its
exclusive hotel manager, Tower Rock Hotels & Resorts Inc
* Purchase price does not include U.S. $2.8 million for
completion of brand-mandated property improvement plans
* Will fund purchase price, using combination of cash on
hand and new commercial mortgage backed securities loan
