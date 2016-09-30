Sept 30 Tecnotree Oyj :

* Proposal of administrator for restructuring programme

* If draft restructuring programme is approved, group will record a one-off positive income effect of about 6.7 million euros ($7.49 million)

* Says administrator's view is that if implemented, draft restructuring programme would lead to company's operations being rehabilitated

* Total amount of restructuring debts to be taken into account in restructuring proceedings is about 73.9 million euros

* Payments under restructuring programme will end on June 30, 2025