* Japan's Canon Inc reports 19.9 pct stake in T2 Biosystems
Inc as of September 21, 2016 - SEC filing
* Canon says T2 Biosystems and Canon USA entered into a
voting and standstill agreement and a registration rights
agreement
* Canon says T2 Biosystems has agreed to give Canon USA
certain board designation rights
* Canon says T2 Biosystems to initially appoint Seymour
Liebman, an EVP at Canon USA, as a class I director on the T2
board
* Canon says Canon USA beneficially owns 6 million shares of
common stock of T2 Biosystems as of Sept 21
