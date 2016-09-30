Sept 30 Versar Inc :
* Files for non-timely 10-k - sec filing
* Currently in default under certain covenants of current
credit facility and operating under forbearance agreement with
Bank of America, N.A.
* Company is in negotiations with Bank of America, N.A.
Regarding the resolution of defaults
* Company is also in discussions with other lenders
regarding establishment of a new, replacement credit facility
* Expects to file the form 10-k with the commission upon
resolution of financing issues
* Until co amends existing credit facility or obtains new
adequate credit facility, there is substantial doubt relative to
ability to continue as going concern
* Recognized gross revenues of about $166.5 million for FY
2016, increase of 4 percent from gross revenues of $159.9
million for FY 2015
* Net loss for fiscal 2016 was $16.4 million or $1.66 per
share, compared with net income of $1.4 million or $0.14 per
share, in fiscal 2015
Source text bit.ly/2dggpwM
