Sept 30 Versar Inc :
* As condition to 4th forbearance agreement, co appointed H.
Haywood Miller III as company's Chief Restructuring Officer
* On sept 29, co, lender entered into fourth forbearance
agreement in consideration of ongoing steps by co to work to
resolve defaults-SEC filing
* Company retains ability to borrow funds under revolving
credit facility subject to a cap of $13.5 million
* Miller to assist co to develop, implement plans for long
term operations,financial restructuring of company, which may
include sales of assets
