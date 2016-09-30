Sept 30 Tingyi Cayman Islands Holding Corp

* Company has agreed to purchase from AI Beverage Holding 52,637 shares in Tingyi-Asahi Beverages representing approximately 5% in share capital of Tingyi-Asahi Beverages

* Consideration for acquisition payable by company will be financed by group's internal resources

* Ting hsin has agreed to purchase from AIB 52,637 shares in tab representing approximately 5% in share capital of TAB.

* Consideration for purchase of shares in tab payable by company is us$165 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: