Sept 30 Coca-Cola East Japan:

* Coca-Cola West and Coca-Cola East Japan announce proposed integration

* Coca-Cola East Japan - Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Inc will be owned 53.3% by current CCW shareholders and 46.7% by current CCEJ shareholders

* Cola East Japan - each Coca-Cola East Japan share will be exchanged for 0.75 of Coca-Cola West's common shares

Cola East Japan - Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Inc expected to be established on April 1, 2017