BRIEF-China Fishery Group updates on Chapter 11 proceedings
* Update On Chapter 11 proceedings, and operational and financial information
Sept 30 Pacific Andes Resources Development Limited
* (Update On Restructuring Process)
* On 29 september 2016 it has filed a voluntary petition for relief under chapter 11 of united states bankruptcy code.
* "this has left company with no realistic option but to instruct its lawyers to withdraw from singapore proceedings"
* "PARD has obtained chapter 11 protection against precipitous actions of bank creditors"
* Lenders have rendered it impossible to achieve an effective restructuring in Singapore
* Will continue to engage and work closely with all creditors, including bondholders Source text (bit.ly/2dd5Hvc) Further company coverage:
