Sept 30 Mason Financial Holdings
Ltd-discloseable Transactions Acquisition Of Reproductive
Healthcare Limited, Victory "Art" Laboratory Limited And Leader
Enterprise Limited
* Entered into transactions which would enable group having
approximately 55% interest in purchaser
* Unit entered first share purchase agreement with RHC
sellers
* Unit entered second share purchase agreement with V & L
seller and warrantors
* Deal for consideration of HK$282.8 million
* Cash consideration shall be funded out of net proceeds
and/or internal resources
* Pursuant to first agreement sellers have conditionally
agreed to sell, and purchaser has conditionally agreed to
acquire RHC sale shares
* Pursuant to second agreement V & L seller has
conditionally agreed to sell, and purchaser has conditionally
agreed to buy V & L sale shares
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: