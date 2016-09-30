Sept 30 Renren Inc
* Plans to distribute no less than 80 percent of shares of
spinco to shareholders that exercise rights and intends for such
distribution to qualify, for tax purposes
* Says company plans to distribute rights, exercisable for
shares in Spinco, to company's shareholders on a pro rata basis
* Says to spin off newly formed unit that will hold
woxiu.com and most of company's investments in minority stakes
in privately held companies
* Intends for the distribution to qualify, for U.S. tax
purposes, as a tax-free distribution to company's U.S.
Shareholders
* Says following spin-off, Spinco will be a privately held
company not subject to public company reporting requirements
* Will distribute cash in lieu of fractional rights and cash
to holders of rights who cannot exercise or who choose not to
exercise their rights
