* Has rearranged its financing

* Has agreed upon financing amounting to 6.8 million euros ($7.6 million)

* Jussi Capital Oy has issued an absolute guarantee for part of loan

* Financing arrangements will give Efore good opportunities to execute necessary actions that will enable positive operating result in 2017

* Simultaneously, Efore has received a waiver from financier regarding covenant breach that was disclosed in H1 financial report published on Aug. 10, 2016

