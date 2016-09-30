Sept 30 Efore Plc :
* Has rearranged its financing
* Has agreed upon financing amounting to 6.8 million euros ($7.6 million)
* Jussi Capital Oy has issued an absolute guarantee for part of loan
* Financing arrangements will give Efore good opportunities to execute necessary actions
that will enable positive operating result in 2017
* Simultaneously, Efore has received a waiver from financier regarding covenant breach that
was disclosed in H1 financial report published on Aug. 10, 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8957 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)