Sept 30 Universal Electronics Inc :

* Universal Electronics' Asia subsidiary signs capital stock sales agreement

* Purchase price will be paid into an escrow account, as specified in agreement

* UEI's China-based engineering development and centralized support organizations to transfer to 2 new technology centers

* Deal for approximately USD 48 million

* Entered into agreement to sell entire ownership interest in Gemstar Technology Co. Ltd. to Guangzhou Junhao Investment Co

* In exchange for sale of 100% of capital of stock of Gemstar China, GJI will pay C.G. Development RMB 320 million in cash