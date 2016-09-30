US STOCKS-Wall St falls, department stores keep getting pummeled
* Indexes: Dow -0.20 pct, S&P -0.23 pct, Nasdaq +0.03 pct (Updates to afternoon)
Sept 30 Wanbury:
* Successful completion of USFDA inspection at its API facility in Patalganga plant
* Audit was carried out for a period of 4 days from september 26 to september 29, 2016 and concluded successfully Source text: bit.ly/2cQp22h (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Indexes: Dow -0.20 pct, S&P -0.23 pct, Nasdaq +0.03 pct (Updates to afternoon)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 0.20 pct, Nasdaq 0.04 pct (Updates to early afternoon)