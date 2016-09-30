US STOCKS-Wall St falls, department stores keep getting pummeled
* Indexes: Dow -0.20 pct, S&P -0.23 pct, Nasdaq +0.03 pct (Updates to afternoon)
Sept 30 Cognizant Technology Inc
* Conducting internal probe into whether some payments relating to India facilities were made improperly and in violation of U.S. Laws
* Has voluntarily notified U.S. DOJ and U.S. SEC and is cooperating fully with both agencies regarding internal probe Source text: [bit.ly/2dq8CyO] Further company coverage:
