Sept 30 Diana Shipping Inc :
* Signs two addenda with China shipbuilding trading company,
limited and Jiangnan Shipyard (group) Co. Ltd
* Addenda to extend delivery dates of two newcastlemax dry
bulk carriers, hull no. H2548 and hull no. H2549
* Delivery date of hull no. H2548 has been extended from
September 29, 2016 to not earlier than Dec 26, 2016 and not
later than Dec 30, 2016
* Company also expects to take delivery of one new-building
kamsarmax dry bulk vessel during Q4 of 2016.
* Delivery date of hull no. H2549 has been extended from Nov
30, 2016 to not earlier than March 13, 2017, not later than
March 20, 2017
