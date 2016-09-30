Sept 30 Diana Shipping Inc :

* Signs two addenda with China shipbuilding trading company, limited and Jiangnan Shipyard (group) Co. Ltd

* Addenda to extend delivery dates of two newcastlemax dry bulk carriers, hull no. H2548 and hull no. H2549

* Delivery date of hull no. H2548 has been extended from September 29, 2016 to not earlier than Dec 26, 2016 and not later than Dec 30, 2016

* Company also expects to take delivery of one new-building kamsarmax dry bulk vessel during Q4 of 2016.

* Delivery date of hull no. H2549 has been extended from Nov 30, 2016 to not earlier than March 13, 2017, not later than March 20, 2017