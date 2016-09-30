Sept 30 Kid ASA :

* Gjelsten Holding AS, Kid's largest shareholder and primary insider, sold 5 million shares in Kid at price of 29.50 Norwegian crowns ($3.70) per share

* Following transaction, Gjelsten Holding AS holds 14.9 million Kid shares, representing 36.61 pct of co's outstanding shares ($1 = 7.9813 Norwegian crowns)