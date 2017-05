Sept 30 Fidere Patrimonio SOCIMI SA :

* Says buys Fidere Gestion de Vivienda, Fidere Gestion de Vivienda 2 and Ferrocarril Intermediacion y Patrimonios, which were controlled by the indirect majority shareholder Tethys Investment

* Says transaction for the total price of 24.7 million euros ($27.7 million)

