* Terminates a cooperation agreement with Matras with a
30-day notice
* The cooperation agreement concerns selling books published
by the company in Matras' book stores
* Muza is ready to negotiate new terms of cooperation with
Matras and expects that the new deal could be arranged by Oct.
30 when the current agreement expires
* Also expects that by that time Matras will have regulated
all the liabilities towards Muza
* Says that the stock of Muza's products at Matras and its
liabilities towards Muza are estimated at 3.6 million zlotys
($941,500)
