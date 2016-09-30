Sept 30 Prataap Snacks Limited

* Edelweiss Financial Services, JM Financial Institutional Securities, Spark Capital Advisors are book running lead managers to IPO

* Prataap Snacks Limited files for IPO

* IPO consists of fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Inr 2,500 million

* Shares to be listed on BSE and NSE Source text: bit.ly/2cG3gzN (Bengaluru newsroom)