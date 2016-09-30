US STOCKS-Wall St falls, department stores keep getting pummeled
* Indexes: Dow -0.20 pct, S&P -0.23 pct, Nasdaq +0.03 pct (Updates to afternoon)
Sept 30 JM Financial Ltd
* JM Financial ltd says JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Company Private Limited, has become unit of co with effect from september 30, 2016 Source text: bit.ly/2cG3pTR Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Indexes: Dow -0.20 pct, S&P -0.23 pct, Nasdaq +0.03 pct (Updates to afternoon)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 0.20 pct, Nasdaq 0.04 pct (Updates to early afternoon)