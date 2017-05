Sept 30 NP3 Fastigheter AB :

* Carries out directed share issue of 20 million Swedish crowns ($2.32 million) as payment for acquisition of property portfolio in Falun

* Issues 398,883 shares at 50.14 Swedish crowns towards Maralago Industri AB Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6146 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)