Sept 30 Hong Kong Education Intl Investments Ltd

* Company and placing agent entered into placing agreement

* Gross proceeds from placing will be about HK$60.50 million and net are estimated to be about HK$58.22 million

* Co has appointed placing agent to procure placees to subscribe for up to 91,256,000 placing shares at a price of HK$0.663 per placing share

* Net proceeds from placing are estimated to be approximately HK$58.22 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: