Sept 30 Windstream Holdings Inc:
* Windstream redeems senior notes and reprices, upsizes term
loans
* Completed redemption of all of its outstanding 7.875%
senior notes due 2017 and amended its existing senior secured
credit agreement
* Upsized principal amount of its existing tranche b-6 term
loans from approximately $597 million to $747 million
* Under credit agreement amendment, company decreased
interest rate by 100 basis points to LIBOR plus 4.00% per annum
* Used proceeds from $150 million incremental term loans,
revolver borrowings, to retire $369 million in aggregate
principal amount of 2017 notes
* Improved 2017 cash interest expectations to approximately
$325 million
