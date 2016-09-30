Sept 30 Enterprise Development Holdings Ltd
* Company is in negotiation for an alternative fund raising
plan, which may be in form of rights issue, placement of shares,
or others
* Possible termination of underwriting agreement and
proposed rights issue will not materially and adversely affect
operation of group for time being
* Company and underwriter are in process of negotiating for
termination of underwriting agreement and termination of rights
issue.
* Approved termination of underwriting agreement
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: