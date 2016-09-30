BRIEF-GE says it does not anticipate any change in build plan for 2017
* GE says Boeing restarted a limited number of flights in the 737 MAX flight test program
Sept 30 Stille AB :
* To negotiate acquisition of Arcoma North America, subsidiary of Arcoma AB
* Acquisition is planned to happen in Q4
* Acquisition price 8.5 million Swedish crowns ($990,000) Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5708 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK/BOSTON, May 12 Some of the biggest U.S. mutual and hedge funds, including Daniel Loeb's Third Point and Daniel Och's Och-Ziff Capital Management, owned stakes in Snap Inc, parent of the wildly popular Snapchat messaging app, at the end of March, regulatory filings on Friday showed.