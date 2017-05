Sept 30 WPP Plc :

* Maximum number of shares that will be purchased is 2.37 mln for purpose of shareholder returns

* Has entered into arrangement with broker, Merrill Lynch, to repurchase ordinary shares on its behalf

* Maximum pecuniary amount allocated to buy-back programme is 43.9 mln stg