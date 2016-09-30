BRIEF-ACASTA ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ECN AVIATION FOR $22.5 MLN
* ACASTA ENTERPRISES INC - ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO 2017 EARNINGS
Sept 30 McGraw-Hill Education :
* Acquires Redbird Advanced Learning, a digital personalized learning provider for K-12
* East Wind Advisors acted as exclusive financial advisor to Redbird Advanced Learning in transaction
* Terms of transaction were not disclosed. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBLIN, May 12 U.S. financial firm Citadel Securities said on Friday its Dublin base provided a "hedge" against any potential upheaval in its British operations arising from Brexit.