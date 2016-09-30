Sept 30 Nikkei:

* Japan Tissue Engineering likely will generate an 11 million yen ($108,000) profit in the fiscal year ending in March - Nikkei

* Fujifilm's groupwide sales from health care operations are projected to reach 440 billion yen, or about 17% of overall sales, this fiscal year - Nikkei Source text - (s.nikkei.com/2d1CHkN)