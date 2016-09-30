Sept 30 Depomed Inc :

* Depomed prevails in Nucynta franchise ANDA litigation providing market exclusivity until December 2025

* Company intends to appeal court's finding as it relates to infringement of '130 patent

* Depomed inc says '130 patent covers Nucynta ER until March 2029

* Court found U.S. patent nos. 7,994,364 and RE39,593 to be valid and infringed by defendants

* With court's ruling, Depomed expects market exclusivity until december 2025 for Nucynta ER, Nucynta and Nucynta oral solution

* Judge ruled in favor of depomed in company's patent litigation against all three filers of abbreviated new drug applications for Nucynta Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: