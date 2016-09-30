Sept 30 Depomed Inc :
* Depomed prevails in Nucynta franchise ANDA litigation
providing market exclusivity until December 2025
* Company intends to appeal court's finding as it relates to
infringement of '130 patent
* Depomed inc says '130 patent covers Nucynta ER until March
2029
* Court found U.S. patent nos. 7,994,364 and RE39,593 to be
valid and infringed by defendants
* With court's ruling, Depomed expects market exclusivity
until december 2025 for Nucynta ER, Nucynta and Nucynta oral
solution
* Judge ruled in favor of depomed in company's patent
litigation against all three filers of abbreviated new drug
applications for Nucynta
