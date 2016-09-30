Sept 30 Nikkei:
* Mitsubishi chemical holdings and nippon paper industries
are each investing in efficiency initiatives - Nikkei
* Mitsubishi chemical subsidiary Japan polypropylene will
build polypropylene plant at its location in Ichihara,Chiba
prefecture, in fiscal 2019- Nikkei
* With construction of new plant, mitsubishi chemical will
halt operations at two older facilities to keep overall capacity
unchanged - Nikkei
* Nippon Paper is spending 10 bln Yen over three years
through fiscal 2017 to boost efficiency at its 15 domestic mills
- Nikkei
