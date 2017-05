Sept 30 S&P Global Ratings

* California's GO refunding bonds, taxable GO bonds assigned 'AA-' rating

* State's general fund serves as the source of all GO bond repayment, to which California has pledged its full faith and credit

* GO ratings based on view of state's expanding economy, commitment to aligning recurring revenues while paying down budgetary debts Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2dxu2eZ]