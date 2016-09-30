Sept 30 KBR Inc
* Kbr Inc says amount of expected cost increases is
approximately $130 million (eps $0.91) on a pretax basis
* Expects the legacy legal costs to be approximately $15
million, or $0.11 per fully diluted share in 2016
* Updated earnings guidance for 2016 to reflect expected
increases in costs to complete engineering, procurement, and
construction projects
* As a result, revising guidance for 2016 EPS to $0.30 to
$0.50 from prior range of $1.20 to $1.45, excluding legal costs
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.35 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
