BRIEF-U.S. SEC says NYSE Arca has updated existing application to list bitcoin investment trust
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing
Oct 9 Citigroup Inc
* Citi announces sale of consumer business in Argentina to Banco Santander Rio
* Says has reached a definitive agreement to sell its consumer banking business in Argentina to Banco Santander Rio
* Says does not expect the financial terms of the transaction to be material to its earnings
* Sale involves about $1.4 billion in assets for Citi in Argentina includes credit cards, personal loans retail brokerage business
* Consumer banking operations in Argentina will continue to operate in ordinary course through transition to Banco Santander Rio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, May 19 Brazil's top court released plea-bargain testimony on Friday accusing President Michel Temer and his two predecessors of receiving millions of dollars in bribes, the most damaging development yet in a historic political corruption probe.