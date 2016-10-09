BRIEF-Petrowest announces restructuring and refinancing update
* Petrowest Corporation announces restructuring and refinancing update
Oct 9 AT&T :
* AT&T Inc - "based on recent reports, we're no longer exchanging new Note 7s at this time, pending further investigation of these reported incidents"
* At&T inc says customers with recalled Note 7 can exchange that device for another Samsung smartphone or other smartphone
* Petrowest Corporation announces restructuring and refinancing update
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures